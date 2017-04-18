The City of Spokane wants your opinion on snow removal

The City of Spokane says even though the season for snow is over, it is not off their radar. The City is looking for responses to a sixteen question survey reviewing this year's snow removal.



The City has now received 1,300 responses and says the number of responses says citizens are very interested in snow removal even though the season is over.



The three most common responses have to do with the speed of plowing, driveway berms, and various priority areas for snow removal.



The survey is open until April 25.