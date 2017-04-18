WATCH: Goose chases Indiana detective

An unruly intruder goosed a police officer in southern Indiana.



Video shows the Clarksville detective stepping onto a sidewalk outside the department, and into the path of an angry and aggressive goose who didn't seem to care about the detectives status in law enforcement.



The detective attempted to side-step the goose but after the goose charges again, the detective swung his bag at the bird to get by.



Then they both went down. Like Rocky and Apollo. Who will get up first? Well, it was the detective. He saw an opening, sprung up and darted for the safety of the department.



Winner: Goose.