Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 18th - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 18th

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) -- Starbucks is calling a limited-time beverage that changes colors and flavors with a stir of the straw a "Unicorn Frappuccino."
The chain says the drink was inspired by the trend of unicorn-themed food online and starts out purple with a sweet and fruity taste. It changes to pink and tart after it's stirred to mix in a blue drizzle. It will be available from April 19 to April 23 in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a 12-ounce size containing 280 calories.
Earlier this month, Seattle-based Starbucks also introduced a "Pink Drink" made with coconut milk and topped with strawberries. The company said it had previously been a customized drink that enjoyed "fandom online."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida judge sometimes wears yoga clothes under her black robe.
At noon on the last Friday of every month, Duval County Judge Eleni Derkie strips off the robe and heads to the front lawn of Jacksonville's courthouse where she leads a yoga class that's free to anyone who shows up.
The Florida Times-Union reports Derke has taught yoga since 2014 but says her counterparts in the legal profession aren't always the easiest converts.
Courtroom bailiffs sometimes tease her, but Derke says yoga provides a few moments of peace during an otherwise stressful day. Sometimes, she's even been known to urge jurors to stretch and take deep breaths during lengthy trials.
She'll continue the classes this year until the weather gets too hot.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- An alligator has been wrangled after crawling out of a storm drain in Louisiana.
WWL reports a 7-foot (2.13-meter) alligator emerged from a drain in Jefferson Parish on Monday after heavy rains.
The drain was located behind an elementary school that wasn't holding class because of spring break.
The alligator did move around, but Bucktown resident Hazel Porter described it as mainly "just chilling."
Video obtained by WWL shows a group of Bucktown residents detaining the alligator by lassoing its neck and tying the rope to a nearby pole as the creature thrashes.
Steven Nicholson, a witness, says wildlife professions arrived and taped its mouth shut. The wranglers placed the bound alligator in a pickup truck and planned to relocate it.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPERRY, Okla. (AP) -- The police chief of a small northeast Oklahoma community says he issued himself a citation for speeding, but only after being caught on video.
Sperry Police Chief Justin Burch posted an apology on the department's Facebook page Saturday, saying he was "wrong in traveling at 75 and 80 mph." Sperry is about 10 miles north of Tulsa.
Burch admits he's not sure he would have issued the ticket if not for the video, and that he had a "reason for being in a hurry." Nonetheless, he admits he must "be held accountable."
Burch says he wrote himself the more than $300 ticket and that he'll pay it in full.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road.
WBNS-TV reports Jake Bowers found the money April 8 as he drove his family to a park in Worthington, a Columbus suburb.
Bowers said when he initially saw the bag on the roadside, he thought it might contain someone's laptop. Instead, it was filled with $100 bills.
Bowers took the bag to the Worthington police station, and it was returned to its owner.
A police report says the owner had taken the cash to a car dealer but left without buying a vehicle. He told police he must have left it on top of his car and driven off.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BREMEN, Maine (AP) -- The National Audubon Society says a web camera has captured the first confirmed sighting in Maine of a colorful species of bird typically seen in the southwestern part of the country.
Audubon and Explore.org use a web camera on Hog Island to monitor nesting ospreys. Audubon posted on its website Monday that the camera picked up a vermillion flycatcher, which it called "an incredible rarity."
Audubon says the bird is far off its normal course. Vermillion flycatchers usually stick to the Southwestern states in the U.S. Audubon also says vermillion flycatchers are known for wandering off course, as records show them venturing as far away as Washington state and Quebec.
Vermillion flycatchers are small birds that display striking red feathers in the male of the species. They feed on insects that they usually catch in midair.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) -- A Danish diplomat put aside diplomacy for the night - chasing away a burglar who broke into her Manhattan apartment.
The New York Police Department says Marie Wandel went to investigate a noise late Saturday and found the intruder in her Harlem home. She snatched her valuables back from the would-be thief before he fled empty-handed.
The police report says the man had tried to steal a camera and jewelry, worth about $1,000.
Wandel told the New York Daily News that everything is all right, but declined to comment further.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. - A man who tried to steal meat from a refrigerated truck met a frosty reception in Ripley County this week.
According to the Ripley County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call from truck driver Joel Schumacer of Hanska, Minn., early Wednesday morning. Schumacer, who made the call around 4:18 a.m., was parked in the eastbound rest area of I-74 near the 152 mile marker.
When police arrived, Schumacer told him someone was locked in the back of his trailer, which was loaded with frozen meat and had a temperature of -10 degrees.
The suspect, Malcolm Denton, 51, Shelbyville, was pounding on the door for someone to let him out.
Deputies took Denton into custody on charges of unauthorized entry of a vehicle and theft. He was taken to the Ripley County Jail.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A senior at Starkville High School is on track to graduate with a 13-year record of perfect attendance.
Jackson Rosinski hasn't missed a single day of school since starting kindergarten, the Commercial Dispatch reported.
That is nearly 2,400 days of hitting the books without a sick day - or a skip day.
The 17-year-old said he never set a goal of perfect attendance. It just happened.
"Some days, schooling is just something you don't want to do," he said. "But I always push it to the side because, once you get there, it's OK."
His parents, David and Nadine Rosinski, said their son has been healthy, and everyone in the family likes order and routine. The only close call happened one day when Nadine had a flat tire. A neighbor stepped in and took her son to school.
"After the first five years, he got a plaque for perfect attendance," Nadine Rosinski said. "Then, he got another one after the next five years. It just kept going. There wasn't a reason he should miss school and Jackson never really needed much convincing."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Coachella revelers used the "Find My iPhone" app to track down an alleged phone thief during the festival over the weekend, California police said.
The music fans followed Reinaldo De Jesus Henao around the grounds until he was detained by security workers at the event, Indio police said. Police said they found more than 100 cellphones in Henao's backpack.
"A bunch of people activated their 'find my phone' and pointed at, 'Hey, it's that guy, my phone, my dot, it's moving with that guy,' " Indio police Sgt. Dan Marshall said
Henao, 36, of New York, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of stolen property, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Police said several phones were returned and the others were left at the lost and found.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coverage criticism leads to new conversation about homelessness in Spokane

    Coverage criticism leads to new conversation about homelessness in Spokane

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:16:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This story originated as a post to KHQ, from a viewer, upset about this homeless camp below Kendall Yards. After the initial report on Facebook, I got a lot of comments -  many people were offended about how i described the camp. One person who was very vocal, was Ellie. I asked if she would meet with me - and she said yes. As upset as she is with our coverage - she welcomed the chance to make others understand that this is a conversation 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This story originated as a post to KHQ, from a viewer, upset about this homeless camp below Kendall Yards. After the initial report on Facebook, I got a lot of comments -  many people were offended about how i described the camp. One person who was very vocal, was Ellie. I asked if she would meet with me - and she said yes. As upset as she is with our coverage - she welcomed the chance to make others understand that this is a conversation 

    >>

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

  • N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive

    N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:44 AM EDT2017-07-21 04:44:54 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling. Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Helling is 5’3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455. 

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling. Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Helling is 5’3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 20th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 20th

    Thursday, July 20 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-07-20 21:58:05 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 20th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 20th.

    >>

  • Passing driver saves woman, six kids in car crash on Highway 2

    Passing driver saves woman, six kids in car crash on Highway 2

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:55 AM EDT2017-07-21 04:55:27 GMT

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is crediting a total stranger from preventing a very possible tragedy. Deputies say a woman was driving a van with 6 young children when she fell asleep on Highway 2 near Davenport, driving off the road and into a pond. As most of the van went under, a passing driver pulled over, waded into the deep water, and helped get them to safety. First responders rushed to the scene.  No one was injured.  

    >>

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is crediting a total stranger from preventing a very possible tragedy. Deputies say a woman was driving a van with 6 young children when she fell asleep on Highway 2 near Davenport, driving off the road and into a pond. As most of the van went under, a passing driver pulled over, waded into the deep water, and helped get them to safety. First responders rushed to the scene.  No one was injured.  

    >>

  • N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive

    N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:44 AM EDT2017-07-21 04:44:54 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling. Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Helling is 5’3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455. 

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling. Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Helling is 5’3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455. 

    >>
    •   