Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 18th

NEW YORK (AP) -- Starbucks is calling a limited-time beverage that changes colors and flavors with a stir of the straw a "Unicorn Frappuccino."

The chain says the drink was inspired by the trend of unicorn-themed food online and starts out purple with a sweet and fruity taste. It changes to pink and tart after it's stirred to mix in a blue drizzle. It will be available from April 19 to April 23 in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a 12-ounce size containing 280 calories.

Earlier this month, Seattle-based Starbucks also introduced a "Pink Drink" made with coconut milk and topped with strawberries. The company said it had previously been a customized drink that enjoyed "fandom online."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida judge sometimes wears yoga clothes under her black robe.

At noon on the last Friday of every month, Duval County Judge Eleni Derkie strips off the robe and heads to the front lawn of Jacksonville's courthouse where she leads a yoga class that's free to anyone who shows up.

The Florida Times-Union reports Derke has taught yoga since 2014 but says her counterparts in the legal profession aren't always the easiest converts.

Courtroom bailiffs sometimes tease her, but Derke says yoga provides a few moments of peace during an otherwise stressful day. Sometimes, she's even been known to urge jurors to stretch and take deep breaths during lengthy trials.

She'll continue the classes this year until the weather gets too hot.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- An alligator has been wrangled after crawling out of a storm drain in Louisiana.

WWL reports a 7-foot (2.13-meter) alligator emerged from a drain in Jefferson Parish on Monday after heavy rains.

The drain was located behind an elementary school that wasn't holding class because of spring break.

The alligator did move around, but Bucktown resident Hazel Porter described it as mainly "just chilling."

Video obtained by WWL shows a group of Bucktown residents detaining the alligator by lassoing its neck and tying the rope to a nearby pole as the creature thrashes.

Steven Nicholson, a witness, says wildlife professions arrived and taped its mouth shut. The wranglers placed the bound alligator in a pickup truck and planned to relocate it.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPERRY, Okla. (AP) -- The police chief of a small northeast Oklahoma community says he issued himself a citation for speeding, but only after being caught on video.

Sperry Police Chief Justin Burch posted an apology on the department's Facebook page Saturday, saying he was "wrong in traveling at 75 and 80 mph." Sperry is about 10 miles north of Tulsa.

Burch admits he's not sure he would have issued the ticket if not for the video, and that he had a "reason for being in a hurry." Nonetheless, he admits he must "be held accountable."

Burch says he wrote himself the more than $300 ticket and that he'll pay it in full.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road.

WBNS-TV reports Jake Bowers found the money April 8 as he drove his family to a park in Worthington, a Columbus suburb.

Bowers said when he initially saw the bag on the roadside, he thought it might contain someone's laptop. Instead, it was filled with $100 bills.

Bowers took the bag to the Worthington police station, and it was returned to its owner.

A police report says the owner had taken the cash to a car dealer but left without buying a vehicle. He told police he must have left it on top of his car and driven off.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BREMEN, Maine (AP) -- The National Audubon Society says a web camera has captured the first confirmed sighting in Maine of a colorful species of bird typically seen in the southwestern part of the country.

Audubon and Explore.org use a web camera on Hog Island to monitor nesting ospreys. Audubon posted on its website Monday that the camera picked up a vermillion flycatcher, which it called "an incredible rarity."

Audubon says the bird is far off its normal course. Vermillion flycatchers usually stick to the Southwestern states in the U.S. Audubon also says vermillion flycatchers are known for wandering off course, as records show them venturing as far away as Washington state and Quebec.

Vermillion flycatchers are small birds that display striking red feathers in the male of the species. They feed on insects that they usually catch in midair.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) -- A Danish diplomat put aside diplomacy for the night - chasing away a burglar who broke into her Manhattan apartment.

The New York Police Department says Marie Wandel went to investigate a noise late Saturday and found the intruder in her Harlem home. She snatched her valuables back from the would-be thief before he fled empty-handed.

The police report says the man had tried to steal a camera and jewelry, worth about $1,000.

Wandel told the New York Daily News that everything is all right, but declined to comment further.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. - A man who tried to steal meat from a refrigerated truck met a frosty reception in Ripley County this week.

According to the Ripley County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call from truck driver Joel Schumacer of Hanska, Minn., early Wednesday morning. Schumacer, who made the call around 4:18 a.m., was parked in the eastbound rest area of I-74 near the 152 mile marker.

When police arrived, Schumacer told him someone was locked in the back of his trailer, which was loaded with frozen meat and had a temperature of -10 degrees.

The suspect, Malcolm Denton, 51, Shelbyville, was pounding on the door for someone to let him out.

Deputies took Denton into custody on charges of unauthorized entry of a vehicle and theft. He was taken to the Ripley County Jail.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A senior at Starkville High School is on track to graduate with a 13-year record of perfect attendance.

Jackson Rosinski hasn't missed a single day of school since starting kindergarten, the Commercial Dispatch reported.

That is nearly 2,400 days of hitting the books without a sick day - or a skip day.

The 17-year-old said he never set a goal of perfect attendance. It just happened.

"Some days, schooling is just something you don't want to do," he said. "But I always push it to the side because, once you get there, it's OK."

His parents, David and Nadine Rosinski, said their son has been healthy, and everyone in the family likes order and routine. The only close call happened one day when Nadine had a flat tire. A neighbor stepped in and took her son to school.

"After the first five years, he got a plaque for perfect attendance," Nadine Rosinski said. "Then, he got another one after the next five years. It just kept going. There wasn't a reason he should miss school and Jackson never really needed much convincing."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Coachella revelers used the "Find My iPhone" app to track down an alleged phone thief during the festival over the weekend, California police said.

The music fans followed Reinaldo De Jesus Henao around the grounds until he was detained by security workers at the event, Indio police said. Police said they found more than 100 cellphones in Henao's backpack.

"A bunch of people activated their 'find my phone' and pointed at, 'Hey, it's that guy, my phone, my dot, it's moving with that guy,' " Indio police Sgt. Dan Marshall said

Henao, 36, of New York, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of stolen property, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police said several phones were returned and the others were left at the lost and found.