Fresno shooting suspect fired 16 rounds in 1 minute, killing 3

The Latest on a fatal shooting near a Catholic Charities facility in downtown Fresno, California (all times local):



3:45 p.m.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says one of its employees was killed during a shooting in downtown Fresno that left two others dead.



Police say the PG&E employee, who has not been identified, was sitting in the passenger seat of his work truck when the suspect walked up and shot him. The driver of the truck sped off to the police department for help.



The utility says in a statement it's cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate what led the suspect to open fire Tuesday at four locations within a block.



Police say 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad was arrested shortly after the shooting.



___



3:30 p.m.



Authorities say the suspect in a shooting that killed three people in central California has a criminal history.



Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad has been arrested on weapons, drugs and false imprisonment charges and making terrorist threats. He had been associated with gangs but was not a validated member.



Dyer says he had been living on the streets and most people had "disassociated" themselves from him.



___



2:45 p.m.



Authorities say the man accused of shooting and killing three people in central California fired 16 rounds in one minute.



Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad was armed with a revolver and reloaded at one point. He opened fire at four locations within a block.



Muhammad was arrested shortly after the shooting. He also was wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a motel security guard in Fresno was gunned down.



Dyer has said Muhammad told police he hates white people and shouted "God is great!" in Arabic before the killings. All three victims in Tuesday's killings were white men, and Muhammad is black.



Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation.



___



1:35 p.m.



The imam of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people was not a member of his center.



Sayed Ali Ghazvini said Tuesday that he and other faith leaders are trying to identify Kori Ali Muhammad.



Authorities say Muhammad yelled "God is great" in Arabic while being taken into custody. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says he also told authorities he hates white people. All three victims were white.



Ghazvini offered prayers to the victims and their families. He said that members are shocked.



___



1:20 p.m.



Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people in downtown Fresno told police he hates white people and shouted "God is great" in Arabic before the killings.



All three victims in Tuesday's killings were white. The police chief says they were shot minutes apart in close proximity in areas around downtown.



Thirty-nine-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad was arrested shortly afterward. He was already wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a Motel 6 security guard in Fresno was gunned down.



Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation. He says the suspect made other statements to police but did not disclose what they were.



___



12:50 p.m.



Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says three people have been killed in a shooting in the downtown central California city.



He says a suspect is in custody. The shooting happened Tuesday morning near a Catholic Charities building.



Ashlee Wolf of Catholic Charities told the Fresno Bee newspaper (http://bit.ly/2oK6Vzc) that the shooting happened at a bus stop near the charity.



Wolf says the charity doesn't believe the shooter was tied to Catholic Charities.



___



12:30 p.m.



Emergency officials say a shooting has killed one person and injured two others in downtown Fresno.



Dan Lynch of Fresno County Emergency Medical Services says the two wounded by gunfire have been transported to hospitals.



Fresno city spokesman Mark Standriff says county offices are on lockdown, and people have been urged to shelter in place. Few other details were immediately known.



Ashlee Wolf of Catholic Charities told the Fresno Bee newspaper (http://bit.ly/2oK6Vzc ) the shooting happened at a bus stop near the charity.



Wolf says the charity doesn't believe the shooter was tied to Catholic Charities. She says the charity is working with police to provide information.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)