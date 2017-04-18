Seattle man arrested for alleged 11th DUI

A 59-year-old suburban Seattle man has been arrested for what authorities say is his 11th arrest for driving under the influence.



Washington State Patrol Rick Johnson said in a news release that two troopers arrested Dean Hermsen of Renton early Friday after he stopped his vehicle behind them on an exit ramp along Interstate 5.



The troopers were investigating a report of smoke in the area at the time.



Johnson says a review of his criminal history showed Hermsen has had 10 previous DUIs, including two at the felony level.



Johnson says Hermsen also had a requirement to use an ignition interlock device which was not in the vehicle he had been driving.



Jail records show Hermsen has been jailed for investigation of felony DUI with bail set at $500,000.

