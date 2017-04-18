Former Spokane Mayor David Rodgers passes away at 93

Former Spokane Mayor David Rodgers passed away on Tuesday. The City of Spokane reports his family was by his side. He was 93 years old.

Rodgers, who was elected in 1967 and served until 1978, was mayor when Spokane hosted Expo ’74, which ultimately led to the creation of Riverfront Park. Rodgers also served one year on the City Council.

“Our family appreciates all of the thoughts, prayers and well-wishes from the community during this difficult time,” said Rodgers’ son, Brian, one of six children. “The love and support is a great tribute.”

Outside of public office, Rodgers, a World War II veteran, enjoyed a 30-year career in the insurance industry. He also served 15 years as the first-ever deputy state insurance commissioner.

In a statement, Mayor David Condon called Rodgers a visionary.

“Spokane is greatly saddened by the loss of a tremendous leader and visionary. Mayor Rodgers put Spokane on a global stage and taught the city to dream big. He had a unique ability to bring people together. Mayor Rodgers is someone I sought advice from when I became mayor and who has been a mentor to me. He will be missed.”