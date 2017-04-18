Former Spokane Mayor David Rodgers passes away at 93 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Former Spokane Mayor David Rodgers passes away at 93

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Former Spokane Mayor David Rodgers passed away on Tuesday. The City of Spokane reports his family was by his side. He was 93 years old.

Rodgers, who was elected in 1967 and served until 1978, was mayor when Spokane hosted Expo ’74, which ultimately led to the creation of Riverfront Park. Rodgers also served one year on the City Council. 

“Our family appreciates all of the thoughts, prayers and well-wishes from the community during this difficult time,” said Rodgers’ son, Brian, one of six children. “The love and support is a great tribute.”

Outside of public office, Rodgers, a World War II veteran, enjoyed a 30-year career in the insurance industry. He also served 15 years as the first-ever deputy state insurance commissioner.

In a statement, Mayor David Condon called Rodgers a visionary.

“Spokane is greatly saddened by the loss of a tremendous leader and visionary. Mayor Rodgers put Spokane on a global stage and taught the city to dream big. He had a unique ability to bring people together. Mayor Rodgers is someone I sought advice from when I became mayor and who has been a mentor to me. He will be missed.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

  • Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41, Los Angeles County coroner says

    Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41, Los Angeles County coroner says

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:48:32 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Law enforcement officials believe Bennington died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside his residence in Los Angeles shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Law enforcement officials believe Bennington died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside his residence in Los Angeles shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

    >>

  • Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU

    Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:24:22 GMT
    Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICUCourt docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 20th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 20th

    Thursday, July 20 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-07-20 21:58:05 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 20th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 20th.

    >>

  • Passing driver saves woman, six kids in car crash on Highway 2

    Passing driver saves woman, six kids in car crash on Highway 2

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:55 AM EDT2017-07-21 04:55:27 GMT

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is crediting a total stranger from preventing a very possible tragedy. Deputies say a woman was driving a van with 6 young children when she fell asleep on Highway 2 near Davenport, driving off the road and into a pond. As most of the van went under, a passing driver pulled over, waded into the deep water, and helped get them to safety. First responders rushed to the scene.  No one was injured.  

    >>

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is crediting a total stranger from preventing a very possible tragedy. Deputies say a woman was driving a van with 6 young children when she fell asleep on Highway 2 near Davenport, driving off the road and into a pond. As most of the van went under, a passing driver pulled over, waded into the deep water, and helped get them to safety. First responders rushed to the scene.  No one was injured.  

    >>

  • N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive

    N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:44 AM EDT2017-07-21 04:44:54 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling. Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Helling is 5’3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455. 

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling. Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Helling is 5’3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455. 

    >>
    •   