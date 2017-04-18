Customers frustrated after Positive Changes leaves them hanging - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Customers frustrated after Positive Changes leaves them hanging

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

There's frustration surrounding a North Spokane business called Positive Changes Hypnosis. Over the past few days, customers said they could not get in for their appointments.

"Very baffled," said one customer who wished to remain anonymous. There's currently a sign outside on the locked doors at Positive Changes that no customer expected to see. The sign reads, "In observance of Easter, our center will be closed Good Friday through next week.*

"They actually sent me texts on Wednesday wanting me to confirm that I was going to be here and I did," said the customer. Her appointment for Friday was scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

KHQ waited outside the doors for an hour on Friday and found at least half a dozen people trying to get to their appointment. So what has been happening behind those closed doors? We heard from one employee who wished to remain anonymous. "Last week on Thursday, there was an employee meeting and one of the managers from corporate came in and told us as of 5 o'clock of that day, we were closing our doors and there was no future notice as to what would be happening with the clients and how they would be serviced," he said.

We left messages with the CEO Sheryl Manchester and with corporate. The corporate office in Iowa now has a voice recording that says, "If you are calling for one of the franchise centers located in Bellevue, Washington, Spokane, Washington, Beaverton, Oregon or Boise, Idaho, please leave a message." On the corporate website, listing operating hours, several locations, including Spokane's, are left blank.

We went back to the Spokane business on Monday and knocked on locked corporate doors and the two people who saw us did not open the door and could not answer questions related to the business.  

According to the Better Business Bureau, in the last 3 years, there have been 18 filed complaints. 13 of them have to do with product or service.

As of Tuesday, there are still no answers.

The employee KHQ spoke with also said he has left messages with the corporate office and has not received a call back. The sign on the door at Positive Changes says its closed through this week.  

We'll keep you posted on whether customers are able to return for services next Monday.  

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Law enforcement officials believe Bennington died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside his residence in Los Angeles shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one 

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 20th.

    LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is crediting a total stranger from preventing a very possible tragedy. Deputies say a woman was driving a van with 6 young children when she fell asleep on Highway 2 near Davenport, driving off the road and into a pond. As most of the van went under, a passing driver pulled over, waded into the deep water, and helped get them to safety. First responders rushed to the scene.  No one was injured.  

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling. Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Helling is 5'3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455. 

    •   