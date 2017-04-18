Tree with nesting Great Blue Herons nearly chopped down in Spokane

A pair of trees with several Great Blue Heron nests were nearly cut down in Spokane.

According to residents in the Sunny Creek Community near Hangman Creek, the property owner told them he planned to cut down the trees on Wednesday.

KHQ reached out to the Department of Fish and Wildlife who says that would be illegal.

Great Blue Herons and their nests are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and violation could result in a fine of no more than $500 or imprisonment of not more than six months.

The property owner told KHQ he decided not to cut down the trees until nesting season is over, which could still have its consequences from Spokane County.