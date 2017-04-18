Crash near Crestline and Illinois knocks out power to thousands

Update 6:00 a.m.: According to Avista's outage center, 241 people remain without power this morning.



Update 9:08 p.m.: Spokane Police are investigating a crash near Crestline and Illinois. Officers on scene tell KHQ a car went over an embankment Tuesday night, striking a power transmission line, which knocked out power to thousands of people.

Officers on scene are still gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine what caused the crash. Witnesses say the driver drove off the embankment on purpose. The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Avista estimates restoration of power to the affected area could happen between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.

Previous coverage:

Avista is reporting about 7,000 customers are without power Tuesday night.

Two outages near Market and Euclid are affecting a total of 7,419 customers. The outages were reported around 8:30 p.m.

Avista is still investigating the cause of the outages, but anticipates power should be restored to the affected areas between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we learn more.