Crash near Crestline and Illinois knocks out power to thousands

Coverage criticism leads to new conversation about homelessness in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - This story originated as a post to KHQ, from a viewer, upset about this homeless camp below Kendall Yards. After the initial report on Facebook, I got a lot of comments - many people were offended about how i described the camp. One person who was very vocal, was Ellie. I asked if she would meet with me - and she said yes. As upset as she is with our coverage - she welcomed the chance to make others understand that this is a conversation>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling. Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Helling is 5’3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455.>>
Second body found in burning house also shot in head
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) - Both people whose bodies were found inside a burning home in Spokane Valley died of gunshot wounds to the head. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the second victim Thursday as 70-year-old Bobby Kihara. The medical examiner says the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. On Wednesday, the medical examiner identified the other victim as 67-year-old Joy Kihara, and concluded her death was a homicide.>>
What you need to know about Washington’s new distracted driving law
SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting Sunday, Washingtonians will have to be extra focused behind the wheel, or face a $136 dollar fine. The new Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Law requires you to be completely hands free except for emergency purposes. Here’s what you are allowed to do Talk on the phone using hands-free devices such as a Bluetooth. Use your GPS or music IF you set them up before you drive. Push or swipe to answer a phone call as long as the conversation is>>
Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41, Los Angeles County coroner says
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Law enforcement officials believe Bennington died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside his residence in Los Angeles shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 20th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 20th.>>
Passing driver saves woman, six kids in car crash on Highway 2
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is crediting a total stranger from preventing a very possible tragedy. Deputies say a woman was driving a van with 6 young children when she fell asleep on Highway 2 near Davenport, driving off the road and into a pond. As most of the van went under, a passing driver pulled over, waded into the deep water, and helped get them to safety. First responders rushed to the scene. No one was injured.>>
N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling. Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Helling is 5’3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455.>>
NOAA locates wreckage of crab fishing vessel off St. George Island, Alaska
ALASKA - Two NOAA ships, en route to scientific missions in Alaskan waters, helped locate the missing fishing vessel Destination at the request of the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation. The Destination and its six crew members were lost February 11, 2017, while fishing for snow crab northwest of St. George, Alaska. NOAA Ship Oscar Dyson, a fisheries survey vessel, conducted the first survey from April 30 through May 1. The>>
Spokane Police Activities League keeps kids out of trouble
SPOKANE, Wash. - How do you keep your teens out of trouble? The summer has brought a wave of teen crime. From three different vandalism incidents, Spokane Police have arrested a total of eight kids. However, there's a program from Spokane Police that can help these types of kids stay out of trouble. It's called the Spokane Police Activities League. 13-year-old Jamarian Mowrey takes every chance he can get to hang out with the police officers from the program.>>
Teen crime wave hits Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a teen crime wave after at least three different places in Spokane have been hit by teen vandals. Neighbors say enough is enough. In the latest spree, police were able to catch two teens they say are responsible for damaging brand new homes in the Eagle Ridge area. Teens hit at least four different homes, throwing rocks into the windows. "It's just kids being a little worse than normal kids," said Abel Delarosa, who>>
Coverage criticism leads to new conversation about homelessness in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - This story originated as a post to KHQ, from a viewer, upset about this homeless camp below Kendall Yards. After the initial report on Facebook, I got a lot of comments - many people were offended about how i described the camp. One person who was very vocal, was Ellie. I asked if she would meet with me - and she said yes. As upset as she is with our coverage - she welcomed the chance to make others understand that this is a conversation>>
6 Questions: Avista Buyout
SPOKANE, Wash. - New information on the pending sale of Avista to Canadian company, Hydro One. Today I sat down for a 6 Questions interview with CEO Scott Morris to find what this means for customers, employees, share holders and the company that's been locally owned for the past 128 years and why he believes this sale is good for our region.>>
What you need to know about Washington’s new distracted driving law
SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting Sunday, Washingtonians will have to be extra focused behind the wheel, or face a $136 dollar fine. The new Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Law requires you to be completely hands free except for emergency purposes. Here’s what you are allowed to do Talk on the phone using hands-free devices such as a Bluetooth. Use your GPS or music IF you set them up before you drive. Push or swipe to answer a phone call as long as the conversation is>>
Getting peer support as a stay-at-home dad
SPOKANE, Wash. - There are more dads choosing to stay home now and watch their kids, but who can they go to for help navigating this parenting world among their peers if they have questions? When you do a search online, you’ll see results for a variety of mom meet-up groups, but not many for dads. The latest study from Appalachian State University in 2009 shows that there were approximately 1.4 million stay-at-home dads. That’s a>>
