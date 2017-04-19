Driver in custody after high-speed chase, standoff near Division - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Driver in custody after high-speed chase, standoff near Division and Lyons

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Update 10 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports that the person involved in a standoff with police near Division and Lyons Tuesday night has been taken into custody without incident.

The driver was taken into custody after about a 30 minute standoff that closed roads and evacuated nearby homes and businesses.

Troopers say the chase started when the driver was driving 89 mph in a 60 mph zone.

No word yet on what charges that driver will be facing.

Previous coverage:

Police are involved in a standoff with a suspect Tuesday night after a pursuit ended near Division and Lyons Tuesday night.

Washington State Patrol troopers were chasing a driver in the area of Division and Farwell Tuesday. When the driver got up to Lyons, the troopers used spike strips to stop the car. The driver then refused to get out of their car.

Roads in the area have been shut down and some nearby homes have been evacuated until the standoff ends.

    •   