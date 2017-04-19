Man found guilty of attempted murder in beating of EWU student

A man who attacked a severely beat an Eastern Washington University student last year is headed to prison.

A jury found John Mellgren guilty Tuesday of attempted first degree murder and first degree assault. Last October, prosecutors say Mellgren attacked 20-year-old Drew Schreiber, hitting him several times in the head with an aluminum bat. Schreiber's father Alan says his son has been through an extremely difficult recovery for the last five months, but the conviction came as good news.

"It sounds cliche but justice was served today." Alan Schreiber said.

Schreiber's father said hearing what happened to his son only made him relive the experience. He says although the conviction is a step forward, the nightmare is far from over.

"The way I would describe it is that it was something that had to happen for us to move on, however, there are two more assailants that are still awaiting justice," Alan Schreiber said. "Just as Drew has a long road ahead of him, there is still a lot of justice that needs to be passed out."

Mellgren is facing between 17 and 22 years in prison. He's one of three men arrested for beating Schreiber. The other two are still waiting to go to trial.