Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts prison officials say former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has hanged himself in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital. He was 27.
    
An official with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections says Hernandez was found hanged in his cell just after 3 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities tried to revive the former New England Patriots tight end, and he was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial - HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster at 4:07 a.m.
    
Prison officials say the Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts  They say he hanged himself using a bed sheet that he attached to a cell window.
    
Authorities say Hernandez tried to block the cell door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.
    
Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.

