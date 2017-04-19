Moses Lake Middle School killer to be resentenced for 1996 school shooting

Barry Loukaitis was just 14-years-old in 1996 when he opened fire at his Moses Lake Middle School, killing a teacher and two classmates. He was sentenced to life in prison but today, Loukaitis will face a judge to be resentenced. This follows a Supreme Court ruling in 2012 that juvenile killers can no longer be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.



The state recommends Loukaitis be resentenced to 189 years in prison, a sentence Loukaitis already said he wouldn't fight in a handwritten note to the Grant County Superior Court. In the note, written last week, Loukaitis also issued an apology for the three people he killed.



Loukaitis is expected to make a statement in court today, according to his public defender