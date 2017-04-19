House fire at abandoned home in Perry District - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

House fire at abandoned home in Perry District

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A house fire erupted Wednesday morning at an abandoned home in the Perry District. The home, located at S. Perry and Pacific, suffered sever damage from flames and smoke. 

Authorities tell us they suspect the house may have been occupied by squatters but when they arrived on scene, no one was inside. Fire crews remain on scene, pulling out burned furniture and making sure all the hot spots are put out. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 
 

