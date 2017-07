Mom who threw baby in trash could regain custody after jail

A woman who abandoned her newborn in a trash compactor last year has been sentenced to six months in jail, but she might be able to regain custody of her child once she gets out.

The Daily Herald reported that 19-year-old Samantha Houston was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to felony abandonment in March.

Officials say Houston left her baby boy in a trash compactor last year shortly after birthing him in a shower. An apartment complex employee heard his cries before the bin compacted.

The prosecutor’s office requested a no-contact order, but since it was denied, Houston has been able to visit the child under supervision.

Officials say the separate dependency court case involving Child Protective Services is still pending, but that Houston has made “amazing” progress.

