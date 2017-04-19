Mom who threw baby in trash could regain custody after jail

Mom who threw baby in trash could regain custody after jailPosted: Updated:
Coverage criticism leads to new conversation about homelessness in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - This story originated as a post to KHQ, from a viewer, upset about this homeless camp below Kendall Yards. After the initial report on Facebook, I got a lot of comments - many people were offended about how i described the camp. One person who was very vocal, was Ellie. I asked if she would meet with me - and she said yes. As upset as she is with our coverage - she welcomed the chance to make others understand that this is a conversation>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.>>
N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling. Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Helling is 5’3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455.>>
Passing driver saves woman, six kids in car crash on Highway 2
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is crediting a total stranger from preventing a very possible tragedy. Deputies say a woman was driving a van with 6 young children when she fell asleep on Highway 2 near Davenport, driving off the road and into a pond. As most of the van went under, a passing driver pulled over, waded into the deep water, and helped get them to safety. First responders rushed to the scene. No one was injured.>>
What you need to know about Washington’s new distracted driving law
SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting Sunday, Washingtonians will have to be extra focused behind the wheel, or face a $136 dollar fine. The new Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Law requires you to be completely hands free except for emergency purposes. Here’s what you are allowed to do Talk on the phone using hands-free devices such as a Bluetooth. Use your GPS or music IF you set them up before you drive. Push or swipe to answer a phone call as long as the conversation is>>
Latah County murder suspects captured
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they have recovered the white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am connected to recent homicide in Latah County. The two teenage suspects, Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta, have been on the run from law enforcement since the body of Timothy Jacob Reeves was discovered earlier this week.>>
Former McCain rival suggests he resign because of cancer
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - An Arizona Republican who tried to oust Sen. John McCain last year is suggesting that he resign because he's been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Kelli Ward says in a statement Friday that McCain's illness is debilitating. She says the Senate is facing complicated problems, and "Arizona deserves to be represented by someone who can focus on those challenges." Ward - a doctor - calls the>>
DNR: Budget failure leaves Washington forests in jeopardy
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Legislature's failure to pass a capital budget means the state Department of Natural Resources is short of money to deal with unhealthy forests. The Legislature adjourned Thursday night without passing a capital budget, costing DNR $15 million to remove trees struck by insect blight, disease or drought. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz says the agency needed the money to remove dead and dying trees.>>
California firefighter brings nearly dead dog back to life
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) - A California fire department says a little white dog named Jack is recovering after a firefighter rescued him from a burning home and brought him back to life. In a video posted to the Bakersfield Fire Department's website that has been widely shared online, firefighter Matt Smith is shown on Wednesday carrying the nearly lifeless shih tzu from a house. Using a pet oxygen mask donated to the department>>
Washington wildfire grows rapidly near Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A large wildfire is burning amid the grass and sagebrush of the military's Yakima Training Center in Washington state. The fire grew to 50 square miles (129 square kilometers) on Friday morning, but was not threatening any structures. Fire spokesman Rick Acosta says the fire is being driven by winds through steep, rugged terrain. There are about 200 firefighters and several helicopters battling the blaze. The fire is located>>
Man who survived rollover, struck and killed by vehicle
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a 33-year old Montana man survived a rollover crash only to be struck and killed by another passing vehicle. Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg identified the victim as Adam David Zielie, of Helena. The Montana Highway Patrol says the initial crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. Thursday north of Helena. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle, stand up and talk to another driver.>>
New Jersey becomes 3rd state to raise smoking age to 21
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey has become the third state to raise its smoking age to 21. Republican Gov. Chris Christie signed into law Friday a measure that raises the age from 19. Hawaii and California are the only other states where the smoking age is 21.>>
Spicer resigns as White House press secretary; Sarah Sanders announced as replacement
WASHINGTON (AP) - New York financier Anthony Scaramucci has been formally named White House communications director and Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been promoted to press secretary in the Trump White House's latest shakeup. Trump says in a statement read by Sanders that he's "grateful" for departing press secretary Sean Spicer's "work on behalf of my administration and the American people.">>
U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.>>
Passing driver saves woman, six kids in car crash on Highway 2
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is crediting a total stranger from preventing a very possible tragedy. Deputies say a woman was driving a van with 6 young children when she fell asleep on Highway 2 near Davenport, driving off the road and into a pond. As most of the van went under, a passing driver pulled over, waded into the deep water, and helped get them to safety. First responders rushed to the scene. No one was injured.>>
