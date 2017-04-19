Yellowstone starts opening roads on Friday

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park on Friday will begin opening select roads that had been closed over the winter within the park.



Roads opening at 8 a.m. Friday include Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris, Norris to Madison, Madison to Old Faithful, Madison to the West Entrance and Norris to Canyon Village.



Road construction also is resuming between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris with delays up to 30 minutes.



Yellowstone closes about 320 miles of road over the winter and plows them open in the spring.

