Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, April 19th

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) -- An outdoor professional tennis match in Florida came to a brief halt amid sounds of loud sex.

Frances Tiafoe was about to serve Mitchell Krueger during their Tuesday night match in the Sarasota Open when he paused and flashed a smile of disbelief over the sound of a woman moaning in pleasure. Broadcaster Mike Cation initially described the sounds as coming from someone playing a pornographic video in the stands, but later said they were coming from an apartment nearby.

Both players had fun with the situation while the crowd laughed. Kreuger hit a ball sharply in the direction of the sounds, and Tiafoe screamed, "It can't be that good!"

Cation later saluted the responsible couple on Twitter, writing "Sounds like you guys had a good time!"

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FRUITA, Colo. (AP) - Colorado officials say a man who broke into a home left handwritten notes in the kitchen, ate cookies, drank milk and took a nap before waking up children to ask for help.

The Daily Sentinel reports the Mesa County Sheriff's Office arrested the 33-year-old man on suspicion of felony second-degree burglary, criminal mischief involving less than $300 and theft less than $50.

Fruita police and a sheriff's deputy found the man inside the home Monday. A man inside told officials his child had told him a stranger was inside. Officials say the alleged intruder's notes said that he had no idea where he was. The man told the children and their father that he was harmless and needed help.

The man is set to appear in court April 28.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say an intruder was arrested at Drake's Southern California house, but the woman apparently did nothing but drink the rapper's water and soda pop.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says deputies from its Malibu/Lost Hills Station arrested 24-year-old Mesha Collins Monday inside the home of Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham.

Deputies called to the house found Collins inside a locked room surrounded by opened water and soda bottles from the house. There was no evidence she took anything else or did any damage.

She was arrested for entering a residence with intent to steal the victim's property. She is being held on $100,000 bail and has a court date Wednesday.

Deputies didn't know if she has an attorney who can comment.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania arena has decided it really needs less cowbell.

The Erie Times-News reports that the operator of the Erie Insurance Arena is banning the noisemakers.

Fans clanged cowbells throughout the Erie Otters' playoff game Tuesday. And some fans threw them onto the ice as the Otters celebrated a win that sent them to the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference finals.

The Otters had provided cowbells to fans as a giveaway and sold them as part of its merchandise line, but spokesman Aaron Cooney said the team agrees with the ban and will no longer sell the items.

Arena operator Erie Events said Wednesday the ban was intended to make "a safer environment" for everyone.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In a modern day Goldilocks tale, a man broke into a preschool and indulged in some snacks before taking a nap, police said.

The burglar climbed through an unlocked window at Clara's Little Lambs Preschool in New Orleans just after 11 p.m. Monday, according to New Orleans police.

The burglar pushed his way over a crib and a stack of chairs, then walked through the preschool rooms while eating food taken from the staff break room, police said. He ended the night by constructing a "makeshift" bed and taking a nap.

He left the preschool by climbing through the same unlocked window about 6:43 a.m. Tuesday. He made off with two bags of items, police.

Police released surveillance video of the burglar's night in the preschool.

This isn't the first time a burglar has been indulgent during a break-in this week. On Monday, a woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into singer Drake's home in Southern California and then drinking water and soda pop. Police said nothing else was taken from the rapper's home.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Palm Springs, CA - Some unusual signs in front of what's thought to be the Bob Hope Estate are getting a lot of attention -- after an actor tweeted about them over the weekend.

Tthe property owner put the signs up almost four years ago after people thought it was the way to legendary comedian Bob Hope's house.

One sign reads "This road does not lead to Bob Hope's house, Bob Hope is dead."

Another reads "Owner has a gun and is not afraid to use it, he also has ADD."

While some people have called the signs offensive, others found them to be quite humorous.

Owner Kelly Dunne said he just wanted to set the record straight and have a little fun with it too.

"This is a shortcut that leads to nowhere," he explained. "So I thought I would put a sign up that maybe it would dissuade them from keeping on trying to get through."

Dunne says he met Bob Hope back in the 1970's when the estate was being built.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VIENNA (AP) - A months-long international search by an Austrian town to find a new hermit has ended - and Stan's the man.

Mayor Erich Rohrmoser of Saalfelden, near Salzburg, says officials chose Belgian Stan Vanuytrecht, a former artillery officer, surveyor and a Roman Catholic deacon, because the bearded 58-year-old pipe smoker "emanates calm and comes across as steady."

Vanuytrecht is pleased - and surprised. More than 50 people applied, and state broadcaster ORF quotes him as saying "I thought I have no chance."

Built into a cliff, the more than 350-year-old hermitage near the town has no heat, no running water and is habitable only between April and November.

The hermit's unpaid job includes greeting pilgrims making the trek to the building, which has been empty since a Benedictine monk left last year.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (AP) -- The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is looking into complaints about brown spots that are appearing on cars, boats, air conditioning units and other objects in a couple of cities.

Dozens of people complained to Springfield city officials in the last week or so, prompting them to ask the environmental agency to investigate.

Agency spokeswoman Brandy Smith says investigators have visited some of the larger nearby industrial facilities, but didn't find a potential source for the spots.

Charles Lewis tells The News Herald the spots went through the clear top coat on the hood of his new silver SUV and won't come off.

Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond says so far no one has reported health issues.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over a ton of marijuana found in a motorhome at a southern Arizona border crossing.

The agency says officers at the Lukeville crossing found 2,600 pounds (1179 kilograms) of marijuana when led to it by a drug-sniffing dog during a secondary inspection of the vehicle Saturday.

Agents arrested a 55-year-old Glendale man who was driving the vehicle and a 58-year-old Phoenix woman who was his passenger. Their names were not released.

Lukeville is located 113 miles (182 kilometers) west of Tucson.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania state police are looking for a man who stole some sports bras and other exercise clothing from a clothes line outside the victim's residence.

Troopers from the Lickdale barracks say that happened Monday about 5:45 p.m. in Myerstown.

Police say surveillance video shows the man was driving a white, four-door Chevrolet Cavalier with Pennsylvania license plate. The numbers weren't clear in the picture.