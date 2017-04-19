Idaho man accused of shooting pastor pleads not guilty

An Idaho man and former Marine who is accused of shooting a pastor six times claimed innocence as he entered his plea.



The Coeur D'Alene Press reports that 30-year-old Kyle Odom pleaded not guilty Tuesday to aggravated battery with a firearm, which if convicted could put him in jail for 30 years.



Officials say Odom allegedly shot pastor Tim Remington 13 months ago in the parking lot of his church, then fled to Washington D.C. where he was arrested for throwing items over the White House lawn's fence.



Odom was then taken back to Idaho and has been in Kootenai County Jail on a half-million dollar bond following mental health treatment.



According to the report Odom had been originally charged with attempted murder, but that was amended last year.



Information from: Coeur d'Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com

