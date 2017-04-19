School shooter Barry Loukaitis resentenced to 189 years

School shooter Barry Loukaitis resentenced to 189 yearsPosted: Updated:
Coverage criticism leads to new conversation about homelessness in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - This story originated as a post to KHQ, from a viewer, upset about this homeless camp below Kendall Yards. After the initial report on Facebook, I got a lot of comments - many people were offended about how i described the camp. One person who was very vocal, was Ellie. I asked if she would meet with me - and she said yes. As upset as she is with our coverage - she welcomed the chance to make others understand that this is a conversation>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.>>
N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling. Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Helling is 5’3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455.>>
Latah County murder suspects captured
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they have recovered the white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am connected to recent homicide in Latah County. The two teenage suspects, Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta, have been on the run from law enforcement since the body of Timothy Jacob Reeves was discovered earlier this week.>>
What you need to know about Washington’s new distracted driving law
SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting Sunday, Washingtonians will have to be extra focused behind the wheel, or face a $136 dollar fine. The new Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Law requires you to be completely hands free except for emergency purposes. Here’s what you are allowed to do Talk on the phone using hands-free devices such as a Bluetooth. Use your GPS or music IF you set them up before you drive. Push or swipe to answer a phone call as long as the conversation is>>
White House threatens Iran over detained Americans
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The White House is threatening "new and serious consequences" for Iran unless it releases all U.S. citizens who are detained there. The White House says President Donald Trump is prepared to act in an attempt to end Iran's practice of using detentions and hostage taking as state policy, but it provides no specifics about potential consequences. Trump is urging the return of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who>>
Biker comes face-to-face with bear on Canfield Mountain trail
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - With it’s windy trails and scenic vistas. Nestled right above Coeur d’Alene, Canfield Mountain attracts all sorts of people. “It's a great area,” Tony Prka said. Prka is an avid Canfield Mountain bike-rider. He says he was riding like usual Tuesday night when all of a sudden. “I hit my brakes right away and then I was like 'man I think that was a cub' so I got off my bike and I started to run backwards,” he said. Not>>
Spokane Police Activities League creates safe summer fun
SPOKANE, Wash. - Summer is in full swing around Spokane. It's hot, dry, and there's a lot fun to be had. In the mix creating that fun is the Spokane Police Activities League or PAL. "The community and police need to come together and be out in the community where they can come access us," says Jennifer Deruwe with Spokane Police. Giving the opportunity for not only police to get involved with youth and the community but for youth to>>
U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.>>
Elderly woman sexually assaulted at assisted living facility
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say an 83-year-old woman was assaulted while in her room at an assisted living facility in SeaTac. The King County Sheriff's Office says an unknown man entered the woman's room through a window Thursday while she was watching TV. Once inside, the sheriff's office says the suspect hit her several times on the side of the head before strangling and sexually assaulting her. The sheriff's office says>>
Pedestrian lashes out, throws rock at woman in car
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she had a scary encounter Thursday morning with a man on the sidewalk. She was driving near Regal Street by Ferris High School when he lashed out and ended up throwing a rock at her. "It worries me that somebody is out there that can be that violent," she said. She wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation of what he might do. She says she was dropping off her son for a sports camp>>
Police: Man used babies to help him steal $1K in sunglasses
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Police in suburban Philadelphia are looking for a man who they say used two babies to help him steal about $1,000 worth of sunglasses. The Newtown Township Police Department says the suspect came into a Design for Vision store on Wednesday carrying two babies in their car seats. He set the two babies on the floor and tried on sunglasses for about 30 minutes. Video footage from the store shows him placing>>
Latah County murder suspects captured
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they have recovered the white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am connected to recent homicide in Latah County. The two teenage suspects, Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta, have been on the run from law enforcement since the body of Timothy Jacob Reeves was discovered earlier this week.>>
Chester Bennington died by hanging, coroner confirms
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Friday that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by hanging. Coroner's office spokesman Ed Winter says the 41-year-old rocker hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles. Bennington was found dead Thursday. Winter says a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room, but no drugs were evident. Bennington struggled with>>
Former McCain rival suggests he resign because of cancer
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - An Arizona Republican who tried to oust Sen. John McCain last year is suggesting that he resign because he's been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Kelli Ward says in a statement Friday that McCain's illness is debilitating. She says the Senate is facing complicated problems, and "Arizona deserves to be represented by someone who can focus on those challenges." Ward - a doctor - calls the>>
