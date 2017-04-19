Panhandle Parks Foundation works to honor fallen Coeur d'Alene Sgt. Greg Moore

On a beautiful spring day, families enjoy what the lakefront has to offer at McEuen Park.

Along with the beautiful scenery, a new piece to honor fallen Coeur d’Alene Sergeant Greg Moore will be here soon.

"The feature of the site will be the waterfalls that will be in a 90 foot wide basin in theme of respect, honor and remember,” Tracy Meyers, the executive director of the Panhandle Parks Foundation, said.

It will also include eight benches for people to reflect and honor.

The K27 Water Memorial was passed by the city in 2016.

Meyers showed us a rendering of what the memorial will look.

“This is what it will actually look like when you’re walking across the Fourth Street bridge,” Meyers said showing a picture of the finished memorial.

Broken up into three phases, the first phase, is scheduled to break ground in mid-May and hopefully be completed by the fall.

Meyers says she’s honored to help create this long-lasting memory.

“The police officers here in Coeur d'Alene and all over just really do so much to protect our safety and the safety of the parks and really to be able to honor Greg Moore and all officers that do those things for us,” she said.

If you would like to help donate to the memorial, you can a tax-deductible donation to: Panhandle Parks Foundation/K27 Memorial, 212 Ironwood Drive, Ste. D, PMB #124, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814.

You can also contact Meyers at panhandleparks@gmail.com or visit www.panhandleparksfoundation.org.