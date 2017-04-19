Two arrested after back-to-back burglaries near Soap Lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports two people are in jail Wednesday after a home burglary north of Soap Lake.

After a home in the 22000 block of State Route 17 North was burglarized two nights in a row, a deputy staked the house out Wednesday morning. Around 6 a.m., the deputy saw a car pull up, open a secured gate and drive up to the home. A short time later the deputy stopped the car as it was leaving the home.

The car's driver, 44-year-old Brenda Starcher of Soap Lake was arrested, her passenger, identified as 26-year-old Daniel Coreas, also of Soap Lake, took off running. Deputies, Ephrata police and sheriff's K9 Grizzly searched the area.

A passerby then told deputies that they saw a person matching Coreas' description get into a car which headed north on SR17 toward Coulee City. Deputies and Ephrata police caught up with the car near Moore Road Northeast and arrested Coreas, who was a passenger in the car.

Both Starcher and Coreas were booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of second degree burglary.

The investigation is ongoing.