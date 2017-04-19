Man arrested after drug house busted near Soap Lake

Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (aka INET), and Ephrata Police raided a Soap Lake home Wednesday morning, finding drugs and cash inside.

Deputies report that over the last few weeks, INET made several undercover drug buys from 54-year-old Vince Cecchetti at his home in the 40 block of State Route 28 West. About 7 a.m. Wednesday morning INET and police served a search warrant and seized over 19 grams of methamphetamine, cash and property suspected to have been exchanged for drugs.

Cecchetti is currently in the Grant County Jail for investigation of possession of meth with intent to deliver, with an added school zone enhancement since the home is within 1,000 feet of several school bus stops.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.