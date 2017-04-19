PHOTOS: Elderly woman rescued after falling 50 feet down crack in Grand Canyon

A 70-year-old Illinois woman was taken to the hospital with only cuts and bruises despite falling down a crack in the Grand Canyon Tuesday. She fell about 50 feet before getting wedged in the crack, which prevented her from falling all the way to the bottom.

Responding rescue teams said the woman was stuck so tightly, that she was having trouble breathing, and every time she took a breath, she fell a few inches more.

the Mohave County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Units were deployed to the Grant Canyon West near the Skywalk Tuesday afternoon. The search and rescue team was contacted by the Department of Public Service Ranger service helicopter staff in reference to a rope rescue. Initially the Grand Canyon West Fire Department responded and called for additional resources. Two search and rescue members then flew by helicopter to the scene with equipment, while additional crews drove to the scene with more rescue equipment.

Eventually a search and rescue member was lowered to the victim using a rope system. The victim was secured to the rope and hoisted to safety. She was taken to an area hospital. The sheriff's office says the woman sustained several cuts, scratches and bruises.