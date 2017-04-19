Orofino teen who went missing after prom dies in car crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Orofino teen who went missing after prom dies in car crash

Posted: Updated:
OROFINO, Idaho -

A 17-year-old boy from Orofino who was the subject of a runaway investigation after he disappeared on his prom Saturday night has died in a car crash according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office.

Kristian Perez was flown by Life Flight helicopter to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. A nursing supervisor at the hospital confirmed the teen's death. Nez Perce deputies say the driver lost control of his vehicle and rolled into an embankment.

Perez was reported missing on his prom night, but found safe and in good health Tuesday, at the home of  26 year old Tyson Imel.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

