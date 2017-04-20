Parents sue Mead School District for crash that hurt 7 year old

Parents of a little girl hit by an SUV in Mead last year are suing the Mead School District and the driver saying they were to blame for their daughter being hit.

7-year-old Molly Miller, a first grader at Meadow Ridge Elementary, was hit by the car as she was trying to catch her bus near her home at Pine Glen Road and Yale Road. A lawsuit filed by her parents says her injuries were so severe that she is now a quadriplegic and will need 24-hour care for the rest of her life.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigated the crash and no criminal charges were ever filed. But in this lawsuit, her parents say the school district picked up their daughter in a nondesignated location, requiring and allowing her to cross the road in a spot where it wasn't safe to do so. It also says the driver who hit their daughter was negligent by failing to see her and exceeding a safe speed.

The lawsuit doesn't ask for a specific amount but requests enough for past and future medical expenses, along with funds to "meet her life care needs."

We reached out the school district for comment on the lawsuit, but have not yet heard back.