UPDATE: Water main repaired in Shoshone County, boil order lifted

PINEHURST, Idaho -

UPDATE: April 26, 2017 3:36 p.m.

The boil water advisory for the Central Shoshone County Water District has been lifted. The CSWD says residents in the Kellogg area no longer need to drink bottled water or boil their water before consumption. 

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m. Friday April 21, 2017

Chad Nelson with the Central Shoshone County Water District says water service has been restored for residents in the area. 

Nelson says crews worked nonstop to get the broken main repaired after it broke earlier this week. 

Even with water service having been restored, levels are still critical and Nelson says residents are being asked conserve water this weekend as the tanks replenish. 

A boil order is still in effect for Central Shoshone County Water District customers. On Monday, crews will begin testing the water, but it could be another week before the boil order is lifted.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

The following drinking water advisory has been issued by the Central Shoshone County Water District.

“Central Shoshone County Water District is under a drinking water advisory until further notice following depressurization of the water system caused by a water main break. Consumers are asked to drink bottled water or boil their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice."

KHQ spoke to the Panhandle Health District and asked them when water service would be restored to the area. The PHD told us crews are continuing to work nonstop, but full water service may not be restored until Friday. 

Any licensed food establishments and child care facilities without running water are required to close until further notice. Once adequate water sources have been restored, food establishment managers will be responsible for conducting ongoing assessments to ensure compliance with food safety requirements. Additional information on operating a food establishment during a boil water advisory can be found here.

For further questions and consultation, child care providers and food establishment managers can call Panhandle Health District’s Kellogg office at (208) 783-0707.

UPDATE: Thursday 10:45 a.m.

Officials say residents from Osburn to Kellogg woke up Thursday morning without water, but they are hoping to have service restored by mid-afternoon. When the water comes back on, a boil order will be in effect. 

Since the water main break on Wednesday, crews have been working nonstop and are making significant progress. At around 9;30 a.m. on Thursday, crews began welding a new pipe to the old one. 

It is estimated that it will take a day or so to fully restore the system.

Previous Coverage:

A massive water main break in Pinehurst, Idaho is putting hundreds of people at risk and about to be out of water. Firefighters tell us they are worried all the towns south of Kellogg, all the way to Osburn will be out of water by 7am Thursday.

This not only means homes will be out of water for drinking and showering, but fire hydrants will also be dry. Crews have been working through the night to repair the break but are not sure how long it will take to fix the issue. Authorities are asking people in those towns to conserve water as much as possible. 

We will bring you updates on KHQ Local News throughout the morning and will update this story as soon as we get more information. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she had a scary encounter Thursday morning with a man on the sidewalk. She was driving near Regal Street by Ferris High School when he lashed out and ended up throwing a rock at her. "It worries me that somebody is out there that can be that violent," she said. She wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation of what he might do. She says she was dropping off her son for a sports camp 

    MOSCOW, Idaho - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they have recovered the white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am connected to recent homicide in Latah County. The two teenage suspects, Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta, have been on the run from law enforcement since the body of Timothy Jacob Reeves was discovered earlier this week.

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - With it's windy trails and scenic vistas. Nestled right above Coeur d'Alene, Canfield Mountain attracts all sorts of people. "It's a great area," Tony Prka said. Prka is an avid Canfield Mountain bike-rider. He says he was riding like usual Tuesday night when all of a sudden. "I hit my brakes right away and then I was like 'man I think that was a cub' so I got off my bike and I started to run backwards," he said. 

    SPANGLE, Wash. - A train carrying grain has derailed along Highway 195 between Plaza and Spangle.  The tracks where the five cars tipped is now closed for the weekend.  The tip over blocked traffic for several hours Friday afternoon. The company who owns the tracks says crews will be headed out Saturday to clean up the crash. 

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 21st.

    HONOLULU (AP) - A federal grand jury in Hawaii has indicted a U.S. soldier for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang was indicted Friday after he was arrested by an FBI SWAT team on July 8. Kang was ordered held without bail. Because of the indictment, Kang will no longer have a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Monday. Kang's court-appointed attorney Birney 

