UPDATE: Water main repaired in Shoshone County, boil order lifte - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Water main repaired in Shoshone County, boil order lifted

Posted: Updated:
PINEHURST, Idaho -

UPDATE: April 26, 2017 3:36 p.m.

The boil water advisory for the Central Shoshone County Water District has been lifted. The CSWD says residents in the Kellogg area no longer need to drink bottled water or boil their water before consumption. 

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m. Friday April 21, 2017

Chad Nelson with the Central Shoshone County Water District says water service has been restored for residents in the area. 

Nelson says crews worked nonstop to get the broken main repaired after it broke earlier this week. 

Even with water service having been restored, levels are still critical and Nelson says residents are being asked conserve water this weekend as the tanks replenish. 

A boil order is still in effect for Central Shoshone County Water District customers. On Monday, crews will begin testing the water, but it could be another week before the boil order is lifted.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

The following drinking water advisory has been issued by the Central Shoshone County Water District.

“Central Shoshone County Water District is under a drinking water advisory until further notice following depressurization of the water system caused by a water main break. Consumers are asked to drink bottled water or boil their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice."

KHQ spoke to the Panhandle Health District and asked them when water service would be restored to the area. The PHD told us crews are continuing to work nonstop, but full water service may not be restored until Friday. 

Any licensed food establishments and child care facilities without running water are required to close until further notice. Once adequate water sources have been restored, food establishment managers will be responsible for conducting ongoing assessments to ensure compliance with food safety requirements. Additional information on operating a food establishment during a boil water advisory can be found here.

For further questions and consultation, child care providers and food establishment managers can call Panhandle Health District’s Kellogg office at (208) 783-0707.

UPDATE: Thursday 10:45 a.m.

Officials say residents from Osburn to Kellogg woke up Thursday morning without water, but they are hoping to have service restored by mid-afternoon. When the water comes back on, a boil order will be in effect. 

Since the water main break on Wednesday, crews have been working nonstop and are making significant progress. At around 9;30 a.m. on Thursday, crews began welding a new pipe to the old one. 

It is estimated that it will take a day or so to fully restore the system.

Previous Coverage:

A massive water main break in Pinehurst, Idaho is putting hundreds of people at risk and about to be out of water. Firefighters tell us they are worried all the towns south of Kellogg, all the way to Osburn will be out of water by 7am Thursday.

This not only means homes will be out of water for drinking and showering, but fire hydrants will also be dry. Crews have been working through the night to repair the break but are not sure how long it will take to fix the issue. Authorities are asking people in those towns to conserve water as much as possible. 

We will bring you updates on KHQ Local News throughout the morning and will update this story as soon as we get more information. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:44:32 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

  • Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision

    Idaho truck driver sentenced for fatal head-on collision

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-07-28 17:10:44 GMT

    BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

    >>

    BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho truck driver was sentenced to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old girl. The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2h9lMmF ) Terry Laeger was sentenced Thursday after pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. Laeger initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

    >>

  • Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth

    Newborn twins orphaned as father is killed and mother dies days after birth

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-07-28 15:17:23 GMT

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.

    >>

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman died of an infection shortly after giving birth to twins and on the same day of the funeral of her slain boyfriend - the father of the babies. The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Stephanie Caceres died Wednesday of an infection caused by her cesarean section, 12 days after giving birth to the twins she had with Jevaughn Suckoo.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Neighbors fed up with illegal dumping behind abandoned Albertsons

    Neighbors fed up with illegal dumping behind abandoned Albertsons

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-07-29 03:43:09 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of neighbors say they are sick of people illegally dumping in an alleyway behind an abandoned Albertsons by 37th and Grand. "It's just getting to be ridiculous," said Bret Bohlen. Bohlen has lived by the alleyway for a year. He says he's tired of what he's been finding. "People are dumping their yard waste. I mean, you can't walk on the road, you're worried about nails," said Bohlen. It's become an eyesore. There's 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of neighbors say they are sick of people illegally dumping in an alleyway behind an abandoned Albertsons by 37th and Grand. "It's just getting to be ridiculous," said Bret Bohlen. Bohlen has lived by the alleyway for a year. He says he's tired of what he's been finding. "People are dumping their yard waste. I mean, you can't walk on the road, you're worried about nails," said Bohlen. It's become an eyesore. There's 

    >>

  • Hateful message found on local business

    Hateful message found on local business

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-07-29 03:27:14 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hateful words were scrawled outside a self-defense training school in North Spokane and the culprit was caught on camera.     It was written on a piece of paper and stuck outside behind Krav Maga's pamphlets. The owner says he's never seen anything like this is his seven years there. "We've got every different walk of life, mothers and fathers, doctors and lawyers and construction workers that train with us. We're for everybody.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Hateful words were scrawled outside a self-defense training school in North Spokane and the culprit was caught on camera.     It was written on a piece of paper and stuck outside behind Krav Maga's pamphlets. The owner says he's never seen anything like this is his seven years there. "We've got every different walk of life, mothers and fathers, doctors and lawyers and construction workers that train with us. We're for everybody.

    >>

  • Spokane veteran and transgender woman responds to President Trump’s Tweets

    Spokane veteran and transgender woman responds to President Trump’s Tweets

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 02:08:20 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Maeve Griffith knew something didn’t feel right at an early age. “When I was very small, probably four or five I knew something was up,” said Griffith. “I come from a religious background as a child and there was a lot of feelings of shame and guilt, and every year thinking that as I got older these feelings would go away.” But that never happened. Griffith, who used to be named John and was legally a male, identifies as a 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Maeve Griffith knew something didn’t feel right at an early age. “When I was very small, probably four or five I knew something was up,” said Griffith. “I come from a religious background as a child and there was a lot of feelings of shame and guilt, and every year thinking that as I got older these feelings would go away.” But that never happened. Griffith, who used to be named John and was legally a male, identifies as a 

    >>
    •   