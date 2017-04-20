Missing Omak couple found safe and sound - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Missing Omak couple found safe and sound

UPDATE: Authorities tell us Preston and Shirley Jones have been found safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who shared their photo to find them safely.

Authorities have issued a LEAP alert for an elderly couple missing from Omak. Preston Jones and his wife Shirley were last seen on their way to an appointment at 670 Riverside Dr. Then, just before 10:15 pm  employees from the Apple Springs Senior Living center reported to authorities that the couple never returned. 

Preston Jones is an 87-year-old white male. He is bald, has green eyes and is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan brim hat, blue jeans and a vest. 

Shirley Jones is an 86-year-old white female. She has white hair, green eyes and is about 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a teal coat, tan purse and blue jeans. Shirley suffers from dementia. 

They were last seen driving a gray 2008 GMC Yukon with license plate #AXH5641.
 

