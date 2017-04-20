CenturyLink Tech Tips: Cyber Security

At CenturyLink cyber security is not a job but an obligation. It’s about protecting our families, friends and finances and more importantly, consumers will see no change in their current online privacy protections. We will not sell data.

Setting stronger passwords, changing your security questions, adding higher privacy settings and changing your passwords more frequently are some things you can do to make sure you and your family are safe when using the internet:

Keep a clean machine by making sure your security software, operating system and web browser are up to date.

When in doubt throw it out . Don’t click on any links or open attachments unless you trust the source.

Make your password a sentence . A strong password is a sentence that is at least 12 characters long. Focus on positive sentences or phrases that you like to think about and are easy to remember (for example, “I love country music.”). On many sites, you can even use spaces!

Having separate passwords for every account helps to thwart cybercriminals. At a minimum, separate your work and personal accounts and make sure that your critical accounts have the strongest passwords. Keep a written record of these passwords in a safe place.

W hen banking and shopping, check to be sure the sites is security enabled. Look for web addresses with “https://” or “shttp://,” which means the site takes extra measures to help secure your information. “Http://” is not secure.

Set your browser security high enough to detect unauthorized downloads.

Use a pop-up blocker (the links in pop-up ads are notorious sources of malware).

Back up your data regularly (just in case your computer crashes).

Protect all devices that connect to the Internet. Along with computers, smart phones, gaming systems, and other web-enabled devices also need protection from malware.

Make sure all members of your family follow these safety tips (one infected computer on a home network can infect other computers).

https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/tips sign-up to receive security tips, alerts and other updates from the Department of Homeland Security Department. United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team.