Police capture escaped inmate in northern Idaho

JULIAETTA, Idaho (AP) - Law enforcement officials on Thursday captured an inmate who escaped from the Lewis County Jail in northern Idaho.



Authorities say Bost slipped wrist restraints on Wednesday afternoon and got into a gray 1992 Jeep Cherokee and drove away.



Police found the vehicle about two hours later in nearby Juliaetta and chased a man running near the river but he disappeared into the woods.



Bost was in custody on nine charges, including burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.



