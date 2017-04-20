Police capture escaped inmate in northern Idaho - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police capture escaped inmate in northern Idaho

JULIAETTA, Idaho (AP) - Law enforcement officials on Thursday captured an inmate who escaped from the Lewis County Jail in northern Idaho.
      
Authorities say Bost slipped wrist restraints on Wednesday afternoon and got into a gray 1992 Jeep Cherokee and drove away.
    
Police found the vehicle about two hours later in nearby Juliaetta and chased a man running near the river but he disappeared into the woods.
    
Bost was in custody on nine charges, including burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.
 

