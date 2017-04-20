Cyclist cited after hitting child exiting Idaho school bus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A cyclist on a motorized bike has been cited after running into a 7-year-old student getting off a school bus in southwest Idaho.



Police in Boise tell KTVB-TV that the child was treated by paramedics at the scene following the collision at about 5 p.m. Wednesday and didn't need to go to the hospital.



Police say the bus was stopped next to the bike lane with its stop-sign arm extended when the cyclist struck the child, knocking him to the ground.



Police cited the cyclist for failing to yield to a pedestrian and a school bus.

