Hostage situation ends peacefully with wanted drug trafficking suspect in custody

A wanted drug trafficking suspect is in custody facing multiple charges after holding a woman hostage in an apartment and instigating a SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley. Around 11pm Wednesday night, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the 13300 block of E. Mission for a report that wanted suspect, 23-year-old Zachary D. Edinger, was at the location.



When they arrived, deputies could see Edinger was home but he ignored door knocks, instructions to surrender on the loud speaker and wouldn't allow a woman in the apartment to leave. They also learned from a witness that Edinger was known to keep firearms inside, so the Spokane Valley SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation (HNT) teams were called in to assist.



Three hours after the situation began the female was allowed to leave and Edinger was taken into custody without incident. He is facing multiple charges, including Unlawful Imprisonment (DV), Resisting Arrest and the misdemeanor warrants. He is also being held on a Fugitive charge for the Idaho Felony Warrant.



Residents living nearby were told to shelter in place or evacuate with the assistance from deputies until the situation was resolved peacefully.

