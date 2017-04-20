UPDATE: $1000 reward for information on man who hit Macy's employee with frying pan

Anyone who can help identify the male suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Darin Staley at 509-477-3160

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is now offering a $1000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who hit a Macy's employee with a frying pan in Spokane Valley back in February.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office released photos of the suspect earlier this month, but didn't receive any tips, so not Crime Stoppers has stepped up with a reward of up to $1000 for information that leads detectives to their man.

Detectives say the suspect grabbed the frying pans and left without paying on February 13, 2017. When confronted, detectives say he struck the security employee in the face and shoulder with one of the pans then ran off on foot. The employee was not seriously injured.

