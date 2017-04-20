Suspect in shooting of Seattle officers is dead

SEATTLE (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of two police officers in Seattle (all times local):

4:20 p.m.



Police say a suspect in the shooting of two Seattle officers after a downtown robbery is dead.



Sgt. Sean Whitcomb, a department spokesman, confirmed that the suspect had died but did not immediately have further details.



Whitcomb says another suspect, a woman, is in custody and being questioned.



___



4:10 p.m.



Seattle police say an at-large suspect they had been searching for in the shooting of two officers following a robbery was not involved in the incident.



One suspect was found with serious injuries following the shootings, and another was taken into custody. The third person is no longer a suspect.



Authorities say one officer shot in the chin and ribcage is in serious but stable condition. The other is satisfactory and doing well thanks to her bulletproof vest.



___

3:55 p.m.



Hospital officials now say the more seriously wounded of two Seattle police officers shot responding to a robbery is in serious but stable condition.



Harborview Medical Center previously said the 30-year-old male was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.



Officials say the other officer shot, a 42-year-old woman, was saved by her bullet-proof vest, and that she's doing "quite well."





3 p.m.



Hospital officials say that contrary to earlier reports, one of the two Seattle police officers shot responding to a robbery is in critical condition.



Harborview Medical Center identified the shooting victims as a 42-year-old female officer who was listed in satisfactory condition and a 30-year-old male in critical condition.



The male officer's injuries are considered life-threatening.



Police officials and the Seattle Police Foundation previously reported that the injuries were minor.



___



2:40 p.m.



Seattle police say one suspect has significant injuries and another has been taken in to custody after two police officers were shot responding to a robbery downtown.



Authorities said Thursday that investigators were searching for a third person involved in the incident.



One female officer and one male were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, Chief Kathleen O'Toole tells reporters the injuries were minor.



The Seattle Times reported that the shootings followed a robbery at a convenience store.



___



2:02 p.m.



Seattle police say two police officers have been shot responding to a downtown robbery.



Chief Kathleen O'Toole tells reporters the injuries appear minor.



The department reported the shooting on its Twitter feed at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday, saying the robbery had been reported near the waterfront, several blocks south of Pike Place Market.

