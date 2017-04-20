Moms choosing weed over wine - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Moms choosing weed over wine

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

From Bubba Kush to Strawberry Cough, stress relief has a new name.

"I don't even drink wine anymore. So it has helped my body medically," said Cindy

Over at Sativa Sisters in Spokane Valley, they have started to see an increase in older customers looking to wind down their day in a different way.

"There's definitely more and more especially as the stigma around it has disappeared,"  said General Manager Eric Skaar.

The marijuana industry over the last several years has gone from underground to mainstream and from the traditional joint rolled with dank flower to candies that you can consume discreetly- and the market is constantly changing.

"It's just been a real evolution this whole time," Eric added.

Cindy hasn't been smoking pot for that long because she had a different view on marijuana not too long ago.

"When the kids were younger I definitely didn't want it around the kids," Cindy said.

But now that the kids are out of the house, Cindy uses pot not just to get high but to relieve those daily aches and pains.

"I buy a body rub that has CBD's. It doesn't get you inebriated in any way, shape, or form but it helps the muscles," Cindy added.  

    •   