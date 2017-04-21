Yakima council member arrested on DUI charge after crash

(AP) - Police records say a Yakima City Council member's blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit for driving when she hit a vehicle injuring two people Sunday.



The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Thursday that 29-year-old Carmen Mendez agreed to breath tests Sunday which showed blood-alcohol levels from 0.179 to 0.185 - all more than double the legal limit of 0.08.



She was arrested Sunday on a DUI charge and released later that evening.



Two people in the Chevrolet Suburban that was struck by Mendez's car suffered what were described as minor injuries.



The Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is reviewing reports to make a determination on charges.



Mendez declined comment when contacted by the newspaper Thursday.



