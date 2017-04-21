Volkswagen to pay $2.8 billion in US diesel emission scandal

Volkswagen to pay $2.8 billion in US diesel emission scandalPosted: Updated:
Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Human Rights Commission plan to apologize to the sheriff's office for a comment one of its official made on social media regarding newly hired deputies. Vice chairwoman Ashley Torres shared a post on Facebook announcing seven new Spokane County sheriff's deputies and commented on the lack of diversity in the force.>>
Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Crews continue to fight brush fire near Highway 195
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports the Snag fire burning south of Spokane is 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. Crews are expected to be on the scene of the fire through the night Saturday.>>
Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post
A Kansas makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later was disqualified because of her Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy. The Wichita Eagle reports screenshots taken by Gypsy Freeman of Wichita show she won the Instagram contest last month.>>
What you need to know about Washington’s new distracted driving law
SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting Sunday, Washingtonians will have to be extra focused behind the wheel, or face a $136 dollar fine. The new Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Law requires you to be completely hands free except for emergency purposes. Here’s what you are allowed to do Talk on the phone using hands-free devices such as a Bluetooth. Use your GPS or music IF you set them up before you drive. Push or swipe to answer a phone call as long as the conversation is>>
Death toll in immigrant smuggling case hits 10
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A U.S. official says the death toll from people found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in the parking lot of a San Antonio Walmart has risen to 10. Thomas Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told The Associated Press that two people died in a hospital. Eight dead bodies were found in the truck.>>
Wildfire sparked by stolen truck crash in Grant County
SCHWANA, Wash. (AP) - Firefighters from Districts 8 and 10 quickly extinguished a small brush fire Saturday evening cause by a crash of a stolen vehicle. Fire crews were called just before 6 p.m. to State Route 243 South and B-Street next to the gas station in Schwana, Washington, after witnesses reported a pickup had crashed, a brush fire had started, and a man was seen running from the crash.>>
Trump's new message guru wants 'a more positive mojo'
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's new communications adviser says it's time to hit the "reset button." Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci pledged to begin "an era of a new good feeling" and said he hopes to "create a more positive mojo." He also promised to crack down on information leaks and pledged to better focus the message coming from the White House.>>
Purple Heart found on NY road returned to veteran's family
NYACK, N.Y. (AP) - The family of a World War II veteran has a piece of his history back - a service medal. Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer on Sunday presented the family of Bernard McNamara with his Purple Heart medal. It had been found along a Rockland County road several years ago with the inscription of "B.J. McNamara on December 9, 1943.">>
Man accused of setting fire to home with family inside
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 47-year-old man suspected of starting a fire at a home with his wife and two teenage children inside. Kenneth Massey was booked into Pierce County Jail early Sunday on investigation of attempted murder and arson. The News-Tribune reports that no one was hurt in the Saturday night fire.>>
Man seeking dropped cellphone falls in building trash chute
WASHINGTON (AP) - A man looking for a dropped cellphone ended up in a stinky situation, tumbling into a building's trash chute where he had to be rescued. Washington, D.C., Fire Spokesman Vito Maggiolo says the man was throwing out trash at an apartment building when he thought he dropped the cellphone in the chute. Maggiolo says the man leaned in to check and fell inside.>>
Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post
A Kansas makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later was disqualified because of her Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy. The Wichita Eagle reports screenshots taken by Gypsy Freeman of Wichita show she won the Instagram contest last month.>>
Idaho GOP elects former executive director as chairman
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Republican Party elected its former executive director as its chairman. The Spokesman-Review reports Jonathan Parker will be the next Idaho GOP chairman after a vote Saturday. Parker was elected by a secret ballot where voters wrote down a candidate's first name.>>
Russia sanctions bill that defies Trump is set for key vote
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican-led House is set to vote soon on a sweeping Russia sanctions package that demands that President Donald Trump get Congress' permission before lifting or easing the economic penalties against Moscow. Lawmakers are scheduled to consider the sanctions package as early as Tuesday, and the bill could be sent to Trump before Congress breaks for the August recess.>>
Groups make DIY bike lanes to show US cities what could be
DALLAS (AP) - Activists frustrated by the state of the roads in cities such as Dallas, New York, San Francisco and Boston are taking a do-it-yourself approach to improving them. Groups of anonymous Twitter users have been establishing makeshift bike lanes and filling potholes in their communities, unbeknownst to their city governments.>>