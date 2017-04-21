Third suspect in custody in officer shooting

Police say a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting that wounded two Seattle officers.



Seattle police say that suspect was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. and that officers were interviewing the person.



Police said one of the other two suspects was dead and another was in custody.



The officers were shot while responding to a robbery at a downtown convenience store.

