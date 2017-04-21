Spokane Public Schools looks at potentially changing grade confi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Public Schools looks at potentially changing grade configurations

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Public Schools has begun making plans for the 2021 construction bond, which includes the idea of potentially readjusting the grade configurations. The configurations are being looked at due to enrollment growth and class size reduction legislation for grades K-3, according to SPS. 

For the past four months, a Grade Configuration Study Committee made up of parents, staff and community members has been reviewing several grade configuration models, including moving 6th grade students into middle schools. 

Below are the committee findings for all three configurations that were looked at: 

  • Current research has not found that all students perform better in one particular school grade configuration over another.
  • Transitions (moving up to the next school level) can have positive and negative effects on students, academically and socially. If transitions are not carefully managed, they can have negative effects on student achievement during the year immediately following the transition. When thoughtfully managed, these negative effects can be minimized or removed.
  • SPS provides a variety of academic options to meet the individual needs of students, offering not only a core grade configuration experience for students but also providing a portfolio of program and grade configuration options for students and families.
  • School boundary changes will be required in all grade configuration models, given student enrollment growth and the need to reduce K-3 class size, requiring more classrooms and schools.

The following are the findings for a K-5 -> 6-8 middle school -> 9-12 high school

  • More academic opportunities are available for 6th graders in this configuration to include electives and acceleration - most curriculum is aligned to this grade configuration.
  • There are more opportunities for parent involvement in a three-year middle school.
  • A 6-8 middle school extends the time between transitions, removing the feeling of always transitioning.
  • Many 6th graders are ready for middle school socially and are developmentally closer to 7th and 8th graders than to primary students, though it places them with older peers.
  • A 6-8 configuration may not be right for some students as compared to the current K-6 elementary school configuration or a K-8 configuration.
  • SPS would need to build fewer new school facilities to accommodate growth and K-3 class size reduction with this configuration.

The following are the findings for a K-8 -> 9-12 high school

  • Students have only one transition throughout their K-12 experience.
  • There is an opportunity for more family and community involvement.
  • There is a much broader student age range in a K-8 school but fewer students per grade in 7-8 compared to middle schools.
  • Fewer academic, arts and extracurricular opportunities are available.
  • Would require major facility changes to convert elementary schools to a K-8 school configuration.

The following are the findings to keep the existing K-6 -> 7-8 middle school -> 9-12 high school

  • Comfortable for teachers, parents, and the community – it’s what has been in place for a long time.
  • Maintains buy-in from parents for seven years in the same elementary school.
  • Keeps students close to home (often within walking distance) for an additional year.
  • Student peer groups remain the same as they are now.
  • SPS will need to build more school facilities with this configuration to accommodate growth and makemore boundary changes than with the K-5/6-8/9-12 configuration.

We want to know what you think of the three ideas. Let us know on our Facebook page! 

For more information, CLICK HERE.

    Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Human Rights Commission plan to apologize to the sheriff's office for a comment one of its official made on social media regarding newly hired deputies. Vice chairwoman Ashley Torres shared a post on Facebook announcing seven new Spokane County sheriff's deputies and commented on the lack of diversity in the force.

    Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns

    COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    No more holding cell phones with new driving law in effect

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington drivers will now have to put down their cell phones under a new distracted driving law. The law that went into effect Sunday prohibits drivers from holding electronic devices - including phones, tablets and other electronic gadgets - while behind the wheel. That means no reading incoming text messages while driving, or watching a quick video while stuck in traffic or sitting at a red light.

    Kids open lemonade stand to celebrate mom who beat blood disorder

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "Help Me Hayley" was contacted regarding a local family who has been through a rough couple of months. It's a story of children rallying around their mother to make a family dream come true. Meet Kandis Workman. She says she's been fighting a devastating blood disorder. The countless  appointments and treatments have taken a toll on her young family.

    Injury crash blocks highway north of Ponderay

    PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.

