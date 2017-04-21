Jonathan Smith, who admitted to KHQ he assaulted women on Centennial Trail, charged with 11 counts of assault with sexual motivation

The man who came to KHQ earlier this week and admitted to slapping several women on their backsides along the Centennial Trail made his first court appearance on Friday and is being charged with 11 counts of Assault with Sexual Motivation.

Jonathan Smith's bond was set at $11,000 - $1000 for each charge - Friday morning.

Smith showed up at KHQ on Wednesday to read a statement to his victims. In the statement he admitted to the assaults saying he "saw butts that he liked and slapped them." Smith also offered an apology and the opportunity for victims to confront him this weekend in downtown Spokane.

Smith was arrested Thursday night.

Despite his taped confession at our studios, Smith pleaded not guilty Friday morning in court.

Smith is still listed on the Spokane County Jail Inmate Roster as of Friday morning and it is unknown if he'll be able to bond out, however when he was at KHQ on Wednesday he claimed to be broke.