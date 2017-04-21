Second suspect charged in the murder of Post Falls resident Bo Kirk

Court records show that Justin Roy Booth has now officially been charged with murdering Post Falls resident Bo Kirk.

The Idaho Repository shows Booth has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Robbery, Arson and Unlawful Possession by a Convicted Felon.

Booth was arrested back in the October 2016 the same time the other suspect, David Hutto, was also arrested. Hutto was sentenced earlier this month to life in prison for his role in Kirk's murder. Following Hutto's sentencing , Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh said he planned on bringing charges against Booth "in the near future," something Kirk's family said they supported.

KHQ Investigates: Who was the second man arrest in Bo Kirk murder investigation

Booth has been in the Bonner County Jail on a federal hold. Court records show that he appeared in federal court earlier this month, and those records show it was for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Booth is a convicted felon. In 2010, he was convicted of grand theft, attempted to elude a peace officer, burglary, and robbery in Kootenai County. He was paroled in 2013.

RELATED: Unsealed documents shed new light on Bo Kirk investigation

Court documents show that Booth has a small engine repair business, and agreed to trade two mopeds to someone for a revolver. He described the revolver as “chrome in color” with a hole in the side of the handle. Those records continue to show that when KCSO executed a search warrant on his home on October 28, they found a revolver matching that description. Again, that’s the night police arrested Hutto.

Booth made his first court appearance on the charges related to Kirk's murder on Friday and was given a bond of $2 million.