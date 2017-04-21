Trump administration approves Gov. Inslee's request for federal disaster assistance

Gov. Jay Inslee was notified Friday that the Trump administration approved his request for a major disaster declaration for 13 counties damaged by severe winter storms that hit the state from January 30th to February 22nd. The storms caused closures of all three Cascade Mountain passes for multiple days- Interstate 90 Snoqualmie Pass, U.S. 2 Stevens Pass, and U.S. 12 White Pass.

The damages caused by the storms total more than $27 million statewide.

Much of the damage identified in a joint state-FEMA damage assessment in late March was to roadways. The freeze-thaw cycle caused massive damage to foundations, pavement, and drainage systems on more than 750 state roadways.

The declaration made the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) public assistance program available for the following counties:

Adams

Benton

Columbia

Franklin

Grant

Lewis

Lincoln

Pend Oreille

Skamania

Spokane

Wahkiakum

Walla Walla

Whatcom

FEMA's public assistance program provides grants of 75% for the eligible cost of emergency response and protective measures, debris removal and repairs to damaged infrastructure.

"I thank the president for approving Washington's request," Inslee said in a statement Friday. "The counties hit by these storms will benefit greatly from the federal government's help to pay for the cleanup and to repair damages."