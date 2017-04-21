Man accused of shooting Idaho deputies not fit for trial

A man charged with attempted first-degree murder following the shooting and wounding of two northern Idaho deputies is dangerously mentally ill and not competent to stand trial.



The Bonner County Daily Bee reports in a story on Friday that 31-year-old Adam Foster is being committed for up to 90 days to an Idaho Department of Correction maximum security medical facility.



Officials say the state facility will provide the court with a progress report on Foster's mental health and his fitness to proceed.



Bonner County deputies Justin Penn and Michael Gagnon were injured in January in a shootout as they tried to arrest Foster on two misdemeanor warrants of battery outside his home.

Foster claimed unidentified agents in plainclothes intended to kidnap and kill him.

