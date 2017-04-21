Former Idaho deputy pleads not guilty to 4 felonies

(AP) - A former Kootenai County Sheriff's deputy accused of kidnapping and beating his estranged wife has pleaded not guilty to four felonies.



The Coeur d'Alene Press reports Friday that 39-year-old Gavin D. Brodwater maintained innocence to first-degree stalking, second-degree kidnapping, domestic battery and violating a no-contact order.



Police say Brodwater has been accused of twice luring his wife into his vehicle after calling her on her cellphone, which violated the no-contact order. He is also accused of driving her to his house and forcing her to stay despite her efforts to leave.



Brodwater is a former Coeur d'Alene Police reservist. He had worked for the county sheriff's office from 2001-11 and had his Idaho police certification revoked in 2013.



___



Information from: Coeur d'Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/21/2017 10:00:11 AM (GMT -7:00)