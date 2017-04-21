KCSO Deputy goes above and beyond to crack down on distracted driving, DUIs

KCSO Deputy goes above and beyond to crack down on distracted driving, DUIsPosted: Updated:
Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Human Rights Commission plan to apologize to the sheriff's office for a comment one of its official made on social media regarding newly hired deputies. Vice chairwoman Ashley Torres shared a post on Facebook announcing seven new Spokane County sheriff's deputies and commented on the lack of diversity in the force.>>
Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.>>
Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post
A Kansas makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later was disqualified because of her Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy. The Wichita Eagle reports screenshots taken by Gypsy Freeman of Wichita show she won the Instagram contest last month.>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Crews continue to fight brush fire near Highway 195
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports the Snag fire burning south of Spokane is 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. Crews are expected to be on the scene of the fire through the night Saturday.>>
Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash
PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.>>
Level 3 evacuations issued for Bissell Fire burning in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Level three evacuations have been issued in Stevens County as firefighters battle the Bissell Fire near Hunters, Washington. The latest from DNR is that the fire is at 50 acres and no structures have been lost. Level 3 evacuations were issued just after 8:00 p.m. as the fire grew quickly. The evacuation area consists of all residents within a mile radius of 3987 Bissel Road.>>
Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.>>
Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash
PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.>>
Kids open lemonade stand to celebrate mom who beat blood disorder
SPOKANE, Wash. - "Help Me Hayley" was contacted regarding a local family who has been through a rough couple of months. It's a story of children rallying around their mother to make a family dream come true. Meet Kandis Workman. She says she's been fighting a devastating blood disorder. The countless appointments and treatments have taken a toll on her young family.>>
No more holding cell phones with new driving law in effect
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington drivers will now have to put down their cell phones under a new distracted driving law. The law that went into effect Sunday prohibits drivers from holding electronic devices - including phones, tablets and other electronic gadgets - while behind the wheel. That means no reading incoming text messages while driving, or watching a quick video while stuck in traffic or sitting at a red light.>>
Death toll in immigrant smuggling case cut to 9
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lowered the death toll of people found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer outside of a San Antonio Walmart from 10 to nine.>>
Wildfire sparked by stolen truck crash in Grant County
SCHWANA, Wash. (AP) - Firefighters from Districts 8 and 10 quickly extinguished a small brush fire Saturday evening cause by a crash of a stolen vehicle. Fire crews were called just before 6 p.m. to State Route 243 South and B-Street next to the gas station in Schwana, Washington, after witnesses reported a pickup had crashed, a brush fire had started, and a man was seen running from the crash.>>
Trump's new message guru wants 'a more positive mojo'
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's new communications adviser says it's time to hit the "reset button." Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci pledged to begin "an era of a new good feeling" and said he hopes to "create a more positive mojo." He also promised to crack down on information leaks and pledged to better focus the message coming from the White House.>>
Purple Heart found on NY road returned to veteran's family
NYACK, N.Y. (AP) - The family of a World War II veteran has a piece of his history back - a service medal. Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer on Sunday presented the family of Bernard McNamara with his Purple Heart medal. It had been found along a Rockland County road several years ago with the inscription of "B.J. McNamara on December 9, 1943.">>
Man accused of setting fire to home with family inside
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 47-year-old man suspected of starting a fire at a home with his wife and two teenage children inside. Kenneth Massey was booked into Pierce County Jail early Sunday on investigation of attempted murder and arson. The News-Tribune reports that no one was hurt in the Saturday night fire.>>
