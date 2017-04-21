New law promotes media literacy, internet safety in schools

(AP) - Washington leaders have passed a law that requires students to learn about media literacy and internet safety in schools.



The News Tribune reports Gov. Jay Inslee signed the new law on Thursday. The law requires Washington schools to develop a model policy to better support digital citizenship, media literacy and internet safety. Media literacy is defined as the ability to access, analyze, evaluate and create media. A statewide survey of teacher-librarians, principals and school technology directors will be conduct to determine how they are currently integrating digital citizenship and media literacy education into their curriculum.



A website with links to successful practices in other schools, curriculum and other resources for teachers will be created under the law.



___



Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/21/2017 10:53:05 AM (GMT -7:00)