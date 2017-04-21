Suspect who died in Seattle officer shooting named

(AP) - Authorities have named the 19-year-old suspect who died after Thursday's exchange of gunfire with Seattle police near a downtown convenience store.



The King County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man Friday as Damarius Butts. The medical examiner's office says he died of multiple gunshot wounds.



Three officers were shot and wounded Thursday while responding to a robbery at a 7-Eleven store downtown.



Officers chased Butts and a 17-year-old girl who fled the store and a struggle ensued in which the girl allegedly hit an officer over the head with a bottle and Butts allegedly shot at police, who returned fire.



On Friday, a judge found probable cause for the 17-year-old girl to be held for investigation of robbery and assault.



Another 19-year-old suspect in the robbery waived his court appearance and was ordered held on $75,000 bail for investigation of robbery.

4/21/2017 4:51:46 PM (GMT -7:00)