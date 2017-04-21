Police search for wanted Sandpoint man who ran from officers on foot

Friday afternoon the Idaho State Police was on a traffic stop with a Daniel J Springsteel from Sandpoint when he fled from officers on foot.

Police determined that Springsteel was wanted in both Bonner and Kootenai counties.

Springsteel is still wanted and is still being searched for at this time.

He was last seen on U.S. 95 headed southbound near milepost 459.

Police advice not to make contact with him, but to call 9-1-1 if you know where he might be or see him.