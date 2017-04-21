Little girl donates her long locks to Wigs for Kids

Like all six year olds, Emmerie Rise and her twin brother, Emmett, love to color.

In fact, they enjoy it so much; they’ve gone through dozens and dozens of coloring books. But, there’s one thing she loves more than coloring.

"Her long gorgeous princess hair, she's very proud of it,” Natalie Rise, Emmerie and Emmett’s mother, said.

Just like Elsa from Frozen, she also, let it go.

“She was somehow willing to find it in her big heart to cut her hair, have her hair cut so that she could help another little girl,” Natalie said.

A whooping 10 inches of her hair was cut Monday night.

All to donate to Wigs for Kids, an organization that helps kids who lose their hair during chemotherapy or radiation treatments.

This is a major step for Emmerie.

"It causes a lot of physical limitations that causes low self esteem and confidence issues,” Natalie said.

She’s talking about the disorder that afflicts both Emmerie and Emmett.

Both were born with Joubert Syndrome, a rare disorder that affects brain development.

As an example of its consequences, it took Emmerie 29 months to finally walk. It took Emmett 43 months to walk on his on.

The disorder affects each person differently, for Emmett; his development took longer than Emmerie’s.

But instead of despair, the family uses the disorder to inspire.

“They touched it and said how beautiful I was,” Emmerie said as she described how her classmates reacted when they saw her hair.

Rise says Emmerie’s now encouraged the boys in her kindergarten class to grow their hair out, and when the time comes, they’ll shave it off.

Natalie says she’s proud of her miracles.

"It's all I know, it's something I have to do, we do not take for granted the little things, the milestones,” she said.